Temps will begin to rise across southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday.

“Wednesday will be the hottest day of summer,” said Brian Niznansky, Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist. “I’m making the leap to forecasting a high temperature of 100 degrees in Milwaukee. The added humidity will make it feel more like 110 by Wednesday afternoon!”

The last time it was 100 degrees in Milwaukee was June 2022 and June 2012.

An excessive heat warning will be in place Wednesday and Thursday.

“This is dangerously hot, especially for those who do not have air conditioning to keep cool,” Niznansky explained. “Everyone should limit there time and activity outdoors Wednesday afternoon.”