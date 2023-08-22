Wednesday will be a scorcher at American Family Field.

Southeast Wisconsin will be under an Excessive Heat Warning with temps forecasted to reach 100 degrees, with a heat index of 110.

The Brewers play the Twins on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’ll be a rough day,” manager Craig Counsell told Wis. Morning News. “We’ll put up signs (in the clubhouse) reminding players to hydrate.”

When asked if the rising temps ever helped his batting average, Counsell joked: “The conditions never improved my hitting in any way.”

Counsell celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday.

“As the birthdays pile up, it’s less exciting,” he admitted. “(But) well wishes are always nice.”

“(My family) spent the day together, which was a great present for me.”