With an excessive heat warning forecast for Wednesday August 23 – and high temperatures expected to continue into Thursday – county governments are offering a number of cooling sites as places to beat the heat.

Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky projects that parts of Milwaukee will reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit during this heat wave — a mark the city hit once in June 2022 and another time 10 years prior.

The cooling centers are listed by county below:

WAUKESHA COUNTY

Call 211 to locate a cooling center. Dozens of cooling centers and places to cool off are located in Waukesha County, such as libraries, malls, or senior dining centers.

Members of the public may use Waukesha County ice arenas as free cooling stations during business hours. The cost to skate is $6.50 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and children. Naga-Waukee Park Ice Arena (2699 Golf Rd, Delafield) offers public open skate today from 12:30 pm to 2:30, and tomorrow from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Eble Park Ice Arena (19400 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield) offers public open skate today from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

during business hours. The cost to skate is $6.50 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and children. Retzer Nature Center’s Environmental Learning Center (S14W28167 Madison St., Waukesha) will be open from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Center (S14W28167 Madison St., Waukesha) will be open from 8 am to 4:30 pm. All Waukesha County Park System swimming beaches are open. Check website for locations and details: www.waukeshacounty.gov/swimming.

OZAUKEE COUNTY

Cedarburg Library W63 N589 Hanover Ave. Cedarburg 262-375-7640 Mon-Thurs 9:30am-8pm, Fri 9:30am-5pm, Sat 9:30am-4pm

Cedarburg Senior Center W63 N643 Washington Ave. Cedarburg 262-375-7644 Mon-Fri 9am-4pm *No central air conditioning – window units only*

Grafton Library 1620 11th Ave. Grafton 262-375-5315 Mon-Thurs 9:30am-8pm, Fri 9:30am-5pm, Sat 9:30am-2pm

Grafton Senior Center 1665 7th Ave. Grafton 262-375-5311 Mon-Thurs 9am-3:30pm, Fri 9am-1pm

Ozaukee Nonprofit Center 2360 Dakota Dr. Grafton 262-375-5311 Mon-Thurs 9am-4pm, Fri 9am-12pm

Oscar Grady Library 151 S Main St. Saukville. 262-284-6022 Mon-Thurs 10am-8pm, Fri 10am-5pm, Sat 10am-2pm

Port Washington Senior Center 402 W Foster St. Port Washington 262-284-5821 Mon-Thurs 8:30am-4pm, Fri 8:30am-2pm

WJ Niederkorn Library 316 Grand Ave. Port Washington 262-284-50313 Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-1pm

Frank L Weyenberg Library 11345 N Cedarburg Rd. Mequon 262-242-2593 Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-4pm

Kettle Moraine YMCA – Feith Family Ozaukee Branch 465 Northwoods Rd. Port Washington 262-268-9622 Mon-Fri 5am-8pm, Sat-Sun 6am-3pm. *Photo ID required*

WASHINGTON COUNTY

West Bend Library 630 Poplar St. West Bend 262-335-5151 Mon-Thurs 9am-9pm, Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-1pm

Germantown Library N112 W16957 Mequon Rd. Germantown 262-253-7760 Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am-4pm

Slinger Library 220 Slinger Rd. Slinger 262-644-6171 Mon-Thurs 9am-7pm, Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am-12pm

Kewaskum Public Library 206 First St. Kewaskum 262-626-4312 Mon-Wed 10am-8pm, Thurs-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-2pm

Jack Russell Memorial Library 100 Park Ave. Hartford 262-673-8240 Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-5:30pm, Sat 9am-2pm

Hartford Senior Friends 730 Highland Ave. Hartford 262-673-4005 Mon, Tues, Thurs 9am-4pm, Fri 9am-12pm

Kettle Moraine YMCA 1111W. Washington St. West Bend 262-334-3405 Mon-Thurs 4:30am-9pm, Fri 4:30am-8pm Sat-Sun 6am-4pm *Photo ID required for anyone 18 and older*

KENOSHA COUNTY

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex 9900 Terwall Terrace Pleasant Prairie, WI 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. M-F 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun.

Bristol Village Hall 19801 83rd St. Bristol, WI 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F Call 262-857-2368 or 262-857-2711 for weekend hours

Randall Town Hall 34530 Bassett Road Bassett, WI 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F

Somers Village Hall 7511 12th St. Somers, WI 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F

Twin Lakes Village Hall 105 E. Main St. Twin Lakes, WI 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F

Kenosha County Center Highways 45 & 50 Bristol, WI 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F

Kenosha County Job Center 8600 Sheridan Road Kenosha, WI 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F

Northside Library 1500 27th Ave. Kenosha, WI 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-Th. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Noon to 4 p.m. Sun.

Southwest Library 7979 38th Ave. Kenosha, WI 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-Th. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Noon to 4 p.m. Sun.

Simmons Library 711 59th Place Kenosha, WI 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.

Uptown Library 2419 63rd St. Kenosha, WI 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-Th. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.

Kenosha Public Museum 5500 First Ave. Kenosha, WI 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-Sat. Noon to 5 p.m. Sun.

Civil War Museum 5400 First Ave. Kenosha, WI 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-Sat. Noon to 5 p.m. Sun.

Dinosaur Discovery Museum 5608 10th Ave. Kenosha, WI Noon to 5 p.m. Tu.-Sun.

Twin Lakes Community Library 110 S. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes, WI 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. F-Sa.

Salem Community Library 24615 89th St. Salem, WI 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. F-Sa.

The Sharing Center 25700 Wilmot Road Trevor, WI 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon. & Wed. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tue. & Fri.

American Red Cross Sites as necessary 24 hours

RACINE COUNTY

Burlington Library 166 East Jefferson Street, Burlington WI, 53105 Monday-Thursday 9am-8pm; Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday 9am-4pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm 262-342-1130

Burlington Senior Center 587 East State Street, Burlington WI, 53105 Mon-Friday 9am-3pm 262-716-0329

Walmart Supercenter 1901 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington WI 53105 Daily 6am-11pm 262-767-9520

Raymond Village Hall 2255 76th Street, Franksville WI, 53126 Monday-Friday 9am-4pm 262-835-4426

Racine Family YMCA-Image Management Family Branch 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant WI, 53406 Monday-Friday 5am-8pm; Saturday 6am-4pm; Sunday 8am-2pm 262-634-1994

Ascension All Saints Hospital 3801 Spring Street, Racine WI 53405 Daily 24 hours – ED entrance 262-687-4011

Cesar Chavez Community Center 2221 Douglas Avenue, Racine WI 53402 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm 262-636-9221 and 262-636-9454

Dr. John Bryant Community Center 601 21st Street, Racine WI 53403 Monday-Friday 8am-6pm 262-636-9235 and 262-636-9131

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 1134 Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, Racine WI 53404 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm 262-636-9237 and 262-636-9131

Humble Park Community Center 2200 Blaine Avenue, Racine WI 53405 Monday 8am-12pm; Tuesday 9am-2pm; Wednesday 8am-12pm; Thursday-Friday 9am-2pm 262-636-9226 and 262-636-9416

Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly 5201 Washington Ave, Racine WI 53406 Daily 6am-9pm 262-619-3230

Racine County Human Services 1717 Taylor Ave, Racine WI 53403 Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (North Entrance) 262-638-6353

Racine Public Library 75 7th Street, Racine WI 53403 Monday-Thursday 9am-8pm; Friday, Saturday 10am-4pm 262-636-9241 and 262-636-9170

Regency Mall 5538 Durand Avenue, Racine WI 53406 Monday-Friday 10am-9pm; Saturday 10am-8pm; Sunday 11am-6pm 262-554-7903

Safe Haven of Racine 1030 Washington Avenue, Racine WI 53403 Daily 24 hours – for youth ages 10-17 only 262-637-9559

Target 5300 Durand Avenue, Racine WI 53406 Monday-Thursday 8am-8pm; Friday 8am-3pm 262-554-6998

Tyler Domer Community Center 2301 12th Street, Racine WI 53403 Monday-Thursday 8am-8pm; Friday 8am-3pm 262-636-9414 and 262-636-9416

Salvation Army 1901 Washington Ave, Racine WI 53403 Monday-Friday 8am-4pm 262-632-3147

Village of Rochester Library May 1 – Sept 30: Monday-Thursday 9:30am-5:30pm; Saturday 9:30am-1pm; Sunday 1pm – 4pm 208 W Spring Street, Rochester WI, 53167 262-534-3533

Walmart Supercenter 3049 Oakes Rd, Sturtevant WI, 53177 Daily 6am-11pm 262-598-8702

Village of Union Grove Community Center 925 15th Avenue, Union Grove WI, 53182 Monday-Friday 8am-4:30pm 262-878-1818

Village of Waterford Library 101 North River Street, Waterford WI, 53185 Monday/Wednesday 9am-7pm; Tuesday/Thursday/Friday 9am-5pm 262-534-3988

Town of Norway Hall 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake WI, 53185 Monday-Friday 8am-4:30pm 262-895-6335