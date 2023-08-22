With an excessive heat warning forecast for Wednesday August 23 – and high temperatures expected to continue into Thursday – county governments are offering a number of cooling sites as places to beat the heat.
Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky projects that parts of Milwaukee will reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit during this heat wave — a mark the city hit once in June 2022 and another time 10 years prior.
The cooling centers are listed by county below:
WAUKESHA COUNTY
- Call 211 to locate a cooling center. Dozens of cooling centers and places to cool off are located in Waukesha County, such as libraries, malls, or senior dining centers.
- Members of the public may use Waukesha County ice arenas as free cooling stations during business hours. The cost to skate is $6.50 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and children.
- Naga-Waukee Park Ice Arena (2699 Golf Rd, Delafield) offers public open skate today from 12:30 pm to 2:30, and tomorrow from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
- Eble Park Ice Arena (19400 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield) offers public open skate today from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
- Retzer Nature Center’s Environmental Learning Center (S14W28167 Madison St., Waukesha) will be open from 8 am to 4:30 pm.
- All Waukesha County Park System swimming beaches are open. Check website for locations and details: www.waukeshacounty.gov/swimming.
OZAUKEE COUNTY
Cedarburg Library W63 N589 Hanover Ave. Cedarburg 262-375-7640 Mon-Thurs 9:30am-8pm, Fri 9:30am-5pm, Sat 9:30am-4pm
Cedarburg Senior Center W63 N643 Washington Ave. Cedarburg 262-375-7644 Mon-Fri 9am-4pm *No central air conditioning – window units only*
Grafton Library 1620 11th Ave. Grafton 262-375-5315 Mon-Thurs 9:30am-8pm, Fri 9:30am-5pm, Sat 9:30am-2pm
Grafton Senior Center 1665 7th Ave. Grafton 262-375-5311 Mon-Thurs 9am-3:30pm, Fri 9am-1pm
Ozaukee Nonprofit Center 2360 Dakota Dr. Grafton 262-375-5311 Mon-Thurs 9am-4pm, Fri 9am-12pm
Oscar Grady Library 151 S Main St. Saukville. 262-284-6022 Mon-Thurs 10am-8pm, Fri 10am-5pm, Sat 10am-2pm
Port Washington Senior Center 402 W Foster St. Port Washington 262-284-5821 Mon-Thurs 8:30am-4pm, Fri 8:30am-2pm
WJ Niederkorn Library 316 Grand Ave. Port Washington 262-284-50313 Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-1pm
Frank L Weyenberg Library 11345 N Cedarburg Rd. Mequon 262-242-2593 Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-4pm
Kettle Moraine YMCA – Feith Family Ozaukee Branch 465 Northwoods Rd. Port Washington 262-268-9622 Mon-Fri 5am-8pm, Sat-Sun 6am-3pm. *Photo ID required*
WASHINGTON COUNTY
West Bend Library 630 Poplar St. West Bend 262-335-5151 Mon-Thurs 9am-9pm, Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-1pm
Germantown Library N112 W16957 Mequon Rd. Germantown 262-253-7760 Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am-4pm
Slinger Library 220 Slinger Rd. Slinger 262-644-6171 Mon-Thurs 9am-7pm, Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am-12pm
Kewaskum Public Library 206 First St. Kewaskum 262-626-4312 Mon-Wed 10am-8pm, Thurs-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-2pm
Jack Russell Memorial Library 100 Park Ave. Hartford 262-673-8240 Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-5:30pm, Sat 9am-2pm
Hartford Senior Friends 730 Highland Ave. Hartford 262-673-4005 Mon, Tues, Thurs 9am-4pm, Fri 9am-12pm
Kettle Moraine YMCA 1111W. Washington St. West Bend 262-334-3405 Mon-Thurs 4:30am-9pm, Fri 4:30am-8pm Sat-Sun 6am-4pm *Photo ID required for anyone 18 and older*
KENOSHA COUNTY
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex 9900 Terwall Terrace Pleasant Prairie, WI 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. M-F 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun.
Bristol Village Hall 19801 83rd St. Bristol, WI 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F Call 262-857-2368 or 262-857-2711 for weekend hours
Randall Town Hall 34530 Bassett Road Bassett, WI 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F
Somers Village Hall 7511 12th St. Somers, WI 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F
Twin Lakes Village Hall 105 E. Main St. Twin Lakes, WI 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F
Kenosha County Center Highways 45 & 50 Bristol, WI 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F
Kenosha County Job Center 8600 Sheridan Road Kenosha, WI 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F
Northside Library 1500 27th Ave. Kenosha, WI 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-Th. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Noon to 4 p.m. Sun.
Southwest Library 7979 38th Ave. Kenosha, WI 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-Th. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Noon to 4 p.m. Sun.
Simmons Library 711 59th Place Kenosha, WI 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.
Uptown Library 2419 63rd St. Kenosha, WI 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-Th. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.
Kenosha Public Museum 5500 First Ave. Kenosha, WI 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-Sat. Noon to 5 p.m. Sun.
Civil War Museum 5400 First Ave. Kenosha, WI 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-Sat. Noon to 5 p.m. Sun.
Dinosaur Discovery Museum 5608 10th Ave. Kenosha, WI Noon to 5 p.m. Tu.-Sun.
Twin Lakes Community Library 110 S. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes, WI 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. F-Sa.
Salem Community Library 24615 89th St. Salem, WI 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. F-Sa.
The Sharing Center 25700 Wilmot Road Trevor, WI 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon. & Wed. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tue. & Fri.
American Red Cross Sites as necessary 24 hours
RACINE COUNTY
Burlington Library 166 East Jefferson Street, Burlington WI, 53105 Monday-Thursday 9am-8pm; Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday 9am-4pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm 262-342-1130
Burlington Senior Center 587 East State Street, Burlington WI, 53105 Mon-Friday 9am-3pm 262-716-0329
Walmart Supercenter 1901 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington WI 53105 Daily 6am-11pm 262-767-9520
Raymond Village Hall 2255 76th Street, Franksville WI, 53126 Monday-Friday 9am-4pm 262-835-4426
Racine Family YMCA-Image Management Family Branch 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant WI, 53406 Monday-Friday 5am-8pm; Saturday 6am-4pm; Sunday 8am-2pm 262-634-1994
Ascension All Saints Hospital 3801 Spring Street, Racine WI 53405 Daily 24 hours – ED entrance 262-687-4011
Cesar Chavez Community Center 2221 Douglas Avenue, Racine WI 53402 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm 262-636-9221 and 262-636-9454
Dr. John Bryant Community Center 601 21st Street, Racine WI 53403 Monday-Friday 8am-6pm 262-636-9235 and 262-636-9131
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 1134 Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, Racine WI 53404 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm 262-636-9237 and 262-636-9131
Humble Park Community Center 2200 Blaine Avenue, Racine WI 53405 Monday 8am-12pm; Tuesday 9am-2pm; Wednesday 8am-12pm; Thursday-Friday 9am-2pm 262-636-9226 and 262-636-9416
Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly 5201 Washington Ave, Racine WI 53406 Daily 6am-9pm 262-619-3230
Racine County Human Services 1717 Taylor Ave, Racine WI 53403 Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (North Entrance) 262-638-6353
Racine Public Library 75 7th Street, Racine WI 53403 Monday-Thursday 9am-8pm; Friday, Saturday 10am-4pm 262-636-9241 and 262-636-9170
Regency Mall 5538 Durand Avenue, Racine WI 53406 Monday-Friday 10am-9pm; Saturday 10am-8pm; Sunday 11am-6pm 262-554-7903
Safe Haven of Racine 1030 Washington Avenue, Racine WI 53403 Daily 24 hours – for youth ages 10-17 only 262-637-9559
Target 5300 Durand Avenue, Racine WI 53406 Monday-Thursday 8am-8pm; Friday 8am-3pm 262-554-6998
Tyler Domer Community Center 2301 12th Street, Racine WI 53403 Monday-Thursday 8am-8pm; Friday 8am-3pm 262-636-9414 and 262-636-9416
Salvation Army 1901 Washington Ave, Racine WI 53403 Monday-Friday 8am-4pm 262-632-3147
Village of Rochester Library May 1 – Sept 30: Monday-Thursday 9:30am-5:30pm; Saturday 9:30am-1pm; Sunday 1pm – 4pm 208 W Spring Street, Rochester WI, 53167 262-534-3533
Walmart Supercenter 3049 Oakes Rd, Sturtevant WI, 53177 Daily 6am-11pm 262-598-8702
Village of Union Grove Community Center 925 15th Avenue, Union Grove WI, 53182 Monday-Friday 8am-4:30pm 262-878-1818
Village of Waterford Library 101 North River Street, Waterford WI, 53185 Monday/Wednesday 9am-7pm; Tuesday/Thursday/Friday 9am-5pm 262-534-3988
Town of Norway Hall 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake WI, 53185 Monday-Friday 8am-4:30pm 262-895-6335