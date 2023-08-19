The first Republican presidential primary debate will be held on Wednesday, August 23 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, and if you’re looking for a place to watch the debate with fellow Wisconsinites, there are several options throughout the area.

WATCH PARTIES IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN:

The Young America’s Foundation, which is run by former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, is hosting a free block party for “students, young adults, alumni, supporters and families.” The block party features live entertainment, corn hole, giveaways and food trucks. According to the YAF, you must register and “receive official confirmation and credentialing from YAF in order to attend the Block Party.” The event is full but there is still an option to request to be put on the waiting list.

The Wisconsin Conservative Digest is hosting a watch party in Pallas, at 1657 S 108th St., West Allis from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The Republican Party of Waukesha County is hosting a watch party on Aug. 23 at 7p.m. at 1701 Pearl Street in Waukesha.

More details will be added if more watch parties are announced. The debate will be broadcast on Fox News.