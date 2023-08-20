MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is one of the most crucial states in each Presidential election, making it a clear target for both Democrats and Republicans on the campaign trail. In 2024, the state’s largest city will host the Republican National Convention, putting Milwaukee under the national spotlight while drawing an immense flow of travelers through the area.

In preparation for all that’s to come, WTMJ’s John Mercure is joining forces with TMJ4’s Charles Benson and the Milwaukee Business Journal’s Mark Kass to discuss developing details, analyze its impact and prepare for what will take place at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

In the podcast’s inaugural episode, the trio discussed the first Republican debate of the 2024 Presidential cycle, which is set for Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Fiserv Forum in Downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

They also broadly overviewed what the RNC’s impact could be on the city and its tourism industry for the years to come, how Milwaukee must control its own narrative during this time, auxiliary events leading up to next year’s convention, which candidates could spend time in Wisconsin during the next year, and much more.

At the end of the episode, you’ll hear Mercure’s exclusive interview with GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. For more details on that conversation, including her thoughts on Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump’s potential participation in the first Republican presidential debates and ‘free advice’ to debate participants, click here.

You can find ‘Decision Wisconsin: Countdown to the RNC’ here on WTMJ.com or on your podcast platform of choice.