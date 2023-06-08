The Milwaukee Brewers have given their fans quite the experience over the first two months to begin the summer season.

Some highs – some lows – but certainly, some fun, memorable moments.

One of them happened last night. Joey Wiemer, sporting his new haircut, set a new Brewers record with 11 total bases en route to another Brewers series win.

During part of the season, the growing pains with the Brewers rookies have been evident, but credit to the Brewers for preaching patience while allowing them to learn along the way.

Craig Counsell, a handful of times, has gone out of his way to explain the type of player, and person Wiemer is.

That patience is starting to pay off. On both sides of the game.

Wiemer, who started the year playing right field, has slid over to center after Garrett Mitchell went down with a likely season-ending injury and has done so flawlessly – zero errors and a couple of assists have secured an important position for the Brewers going forward.

At the plate, Wiemer began the season with some flashes, but overall, hasn’t been very good…until now.

Again, patience – and why Craig Counsell and Matt Arnold should be applauded for it.

A Brewers record, a handful of wins as of late, and a few home runs prove Milwaukee had it right all along.