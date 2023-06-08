MILWAUKEE — It’s no secret that Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton dealt with lingering knee issues throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, culminating with an arthroscopic procedure shortly after the team was bounced from the Playoffs.

As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Eric Nehm, the potential free-agent is expected to return to the practice court in July. Middleton has the right to opt in or out of $40.4 million for the 2023-24 NBA season. The report suggests that this procedure was planned for the offseason regardless of how far the Bucks went in the postseason.

Khris Middleton, 31, averaged 15.1 points per game this season — his lowest average since appearing in just 29 games in the 2016-17 season. However, the three-time All-Star returned to form in the first-round series against Miami, averaging 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game through five Playoff games.

To begin the season, Middleton missed 20 games to recover from wrist surgery. He returned for a brief stint before another 18-game absence because of a variety of nagging injuries including a left ankle sprain, severe blisters and most prominently, the right knee which was operated on most recently.

Khris Middleton must make a decision on his player option by the June 21 deadline — the day after the 2023 NBA Draft. This will be the first domino in a crucial offseason with Middleton, Brook Lopez, Joe Ingles, Jae Crowder and several more role players and veterans entering free agency.

