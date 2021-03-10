Seven years into his tenure as Head Coach of the Marquette Golden Eagles, Steve Wojciechowski has yet to earn an NCAA tournament win.

After a 68-49 loss to a sub-500 Georgetown team in round-1 of the Big East Tournament, Wojo and crew will have to wait until 2022 for another chance.

Since arriving at Marquette Wojciechowski’s recruiting ability is unquestioned.

Markus Howard left Marquette as the program’s all-time leading scorer, and one of the most prolific scorers in NCAA history.

Henry Ellenson was a lottery pick after one season with the Golden Eagles.

The Hauser brothers, Joey and Sam, were two of the best in-state recruits in recent memory.

The class of 2020 was ranked number-1 in the Big East and 21st nationally (according to 24-7 sports).

Regardless the talent, turnover or regular season finish, post-season success remains elusive.

In 2019, the Golden Eagles finished 2nd in the Big East, but dropped 5 of 6 to finish the regular season.

In 2020, the Golden Eagles dropped 6 of 7 before heading into the Big East Tournament (which was canceled due to COVID).

This season, Marquette won 4 of its last 6 to soften the blow of a stretch in which they dropped 6 of 7 between January 23 and February 14.

The goal for any college basketball team is to be playing its best heading into March.

The last time a Marquette team finished strong – Buzz Williams was the team’s Head Coach.

