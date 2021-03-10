MILWAUKEE — In 2015, David Stearns was named general manager and Craig Counsell was named manager.

Entering another as the head of the Brewers, Stearns is looking to get the team back into the playoffs for the fourth year in-a-row.

“It was unlike anything our industry has experienced,” Stearns said about last season. “We were all caught of guard last year, but we don’t need to be caught off guard this year.”

Another big difference this season will be the fans. For the start of the season, the team will be allowed 25% capacity with no tailgating.

“We’re thrilled [to have fans back]. The atmosphere has been great,” Stearns adds.

Manager Craig Counsell reiterated much of what Stearns had to say.

“It’s a great feeling [to have fans back]. It’s a noticeable difference. It felt like a ballpark,” the manager said.

As far as the talent on the field, the goal is to have many guys bounce back after a difficult season on and off the field.

“It exists on the offensive side of the ball [is where we need to see growth]. We had a few guys pitch exceptionally well.” Counsell went on to add that variation and the ups and downs are a part of the game. “The veterans in this league find a way to make it work,” he adds.

In terms of Christian Yelich’s slumps, Counsell says it’s no different dealing with him than any other hitter.

“You have to a plan and you have to have a goal. [You have to] discuss what’s wrong and set some goals. It’s a little bit different for every hitter.”

Going from 60 games to 162 is not going to be easy on anyone, especially players’ health. For Counsell, it’s all about “having transparency.” He says he expects his players to be honest about how they are feeling so they can do their best to avoid injuries