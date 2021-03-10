Molson Coors was the target of a cyber attack, the company confirmed to WTMJ on Wednesday. The brewery experienced a “systems outage due to a cyber-security incident,” according to Adam Collins, the company’s chief communications and corporate affairs officer.

The brewery didn’t clarify when the incident took place, but news of the outage comes days after Microsoft announced tens of thousands of customers had been the target of China-based hackers.

Microsoft said that a “highly skilled and sophisticated” state-sponsored group operating from China has been trying to steal information from a number of American targets. The company urged customers to update their systems with software fixes.

Molson Coors did not elaborate on the scale of the ‘outage’ but said it is working to remedy the situation.

“We have engaged a leading forensic IT firm to assist our investigation into the incident and are working around the clock to get our systems back up as quickly as possible,” Collins told WTMJ. “We will continue to communicate with our business partners with updates.”