MILWAUKEE — On the afternoon of the day when the legendary Bob Uecker passed away, a solemn Milwaukee Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner, Mark Attanasio spoke to media members, reflecting on Uecker’s shining personality and caring legacy.

“A lot of times in life, you hear people say someone is irreplaceable,” Attanasio said. “Bob Uecker is not replaceable.”

Attanasio reflected on Uecker as a beloved friend and someone who felt like family, describing in detail the deep relationship Uecker had with Attanasio’s wife and children including anecdotes of signature jokes — sometimes, at Attanasio’s expense, but never crossing any significant lines.

However, Attanasio also noted the more serious side of Bob — one that most fans who knew him from radio broadcasts or television programs didn’t get to see.

RELATED: Rest in Peace, Mr. Baseball — WTMJ & Wisconsin react to Milwaukee icon Bob Uecker passing away at age 90

“He was a deep thinker. He had a very serious side to him,” Attanasio said. “As complex of a person as I’ve ever met, as well as special a person I’d ever met.”

He cited the Johnny Cash song, “I’ve Been Everywhere,” and the line: “Of travel, I’ve had my share, man, I’ve been everywhere…” to describe the long and storied journey of Uecker’s life in baseball, spanning eras and timelines, leaving a mark on everyone he met. Attanasio highlighted how everyone who shared a booth with Uecker wound up having long successful careers of their own.

That did not stop with broadcast partners, either. Attanasio detailed how Uecker was never, never, never… said a bad word about a player, no matter how frustrating [they could be].” He described players seeking career advice from Uecker, who would offer it graciously and honestly, without hurting anyone’s feelings. Over the years, they instead began turning to Uecker for personal life advice as well.

The Brewers’ Owner noted that he knew this day was coming, and spent time gathering his thoughts on Uecker’s legacy and the words he’d use to describe him.

RELATED: Bob Uecker would broadcast ‘with a smile on his face’ — Mr. Baseball’s broadcast partners discuss his greatness

“He never lost his sense of humility,” Attanasio said. “Loyal, kind, strong… charitable… He did all kinds of things without anybody knowing.”

Of course, he also highlighted that signature sense of humor, which bled through from radio, movies, TV, commercials and anywhere you could find Bob Uecker, who was the life of any party and the center of attention wherever he went.

Although he noted that Bob repeated a few stories toward the end, Attanasio described him as a gifted storyteller who very rarely told the same story twice.

“Ueck really was, until the end, a ball player.”

RELATED: Steve Scaffidi revisits his final interview with the late, great Bob Uecker