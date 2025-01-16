MILWAUKEE — If you thought hearing Bob Uecker’s voice on the broadcast was a treat, try spending nine innings in the broadcast booth with him! The late, great Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster was revered by those who worked with him.

“Bob epitomizes what it means to be a Brewers fan. He was born and raised in Milwaukee. He’s had opportunities to leave…but he’s always wanted to stay. Milwaukee is Bob’s home, and Bob is equally home to Milwaukee. He bleeds Brewers baseball. That is what he lives for,” Jeff Levering, Bob’s latest WTMJ Brewers broadcast partner, said.

“Nobody makes a baseball game more fun than Bob Uecker. He broadcasts with a smile on his face.” — Len Kasper, radio voice of Chicago White Sox

BREAKING COVERAGE: Legendary Brewers Broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at 90

“Undoubtedly the greatest honor of my career is that I can say I was Bob Uecker’s longest-tenured partner. Thirteen years in the Brewers radio booth alongside the great Bob Uecker.” — Jim Powell, former radio voice of the Atlanta Braves

“He’s so good, so funny, and such a genuine person. I would not be here without him.” – Cory Provus, radio voice of the Minnesota Twins

“It’s relatively easy to make people cry and it’s relatively easy to make people mad. But it’s extremely difficult to make people laugh. If you have that ability to make people laugh, you’re extra special. That’s what I think of Bob.” – Vin Scully to WTMJ Radio in 2018.

