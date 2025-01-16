Milwaukee Brewers broadcast legend Bob Uecker passed away today at the age of 90 years old.

Uecker’s career spanned decades of work on play by play for the Brewers, movies and television shows, and of course, his amazing appearances on behalf of Miller Lite beer. in the many commercials that seemed to run all day and everyday on television.

Steve Scaffidi, radio host at 620 WTMJ, had a chance to interview for several Brewers home openers and Uecker recalled the beginning of his incredible run in MIlwaukee.

“Buddy (Selig) hired me in 1971, I was doing a New York writers dinner, and Bud asked me if I would like to come back to Milwaukee and work, and I said yes on the radio, and never mentioned my portion being used to jam Radio Free Europe.”

Scaffidi had this to say about Uecker’s incredible career and his wry sense of humor. “I’m not sure there has ever been anybody like Bob Uecker. I’ve listened to his voice on the radio for more than five decades, and his appeal and likeability was universal. Milwaukee will certainly miss him, but he’ll never be forgotten.”