To win the division, one must win within the division.

For the Green Bay Packers (9-3) to pull ahead of the Detroit Lions (11-1) in the NFC North, a win on Thursday night in Detroit is paramount. With five games left on the regular season schedule, the Packers trail the Lions by two games for the top spot in the division.

The Packers enter Thursday’s game having won seven of their last eight games. Green Bay’s only loss in that stretch is a 24-14 decision against the Lions in week-9 at Lambeau Field.

It’s a challenging segment of the schedule for both teams suiting up for the third time in twelve days. The Packers will play Thursday without cornerback Jaire Alexander and wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper will also mis Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury.

The Lions have injury issues of their own.

“They basically lost all of their starting linebackers,” explains ESPN-Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde. “They may get some of them back before the end of the season, which is why they are striving for that number-1 seed.”

The Lions are also missing all-pro defensive lineman, Aiden Hutchinson who suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in a week-5 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Packers and Lions are both in solid playoff position, wins and losses will shape the seeding picture in the NFC. The Lions are currently just one game ahead of the surging Philadelphia Eagles, and the Packers are currently sitting in third place in the highly competitive NFC North.

Packers vs. Lions At A Glance:

All-time, regular season: 104-77-7

All-time, at Detroit: 43-47-3 (13-9 at Ford Field)

Last meeting, regular season: Nov. 3, 2024, Lambeau Field, Lions won 24-14

Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 64-30-0, .684; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

Dan Campbell: 40-34-1 .540; (2-1 postseason); 5th NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 2-5 vs. Campbell

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 6-5 vs. Lions; Campbell 5-2 vs.

Packers

