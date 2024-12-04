MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Snow Squall Warning impacting Milwaukee, Waukesha and Ozaukee Counties through 4:15 p.m.CST on December 4, 2024.
Weather experts warn that the affected region could see wind gusts at 35+ MPH and “intense bursts of heavy snow.” Authorities specified the impacted area as Northern Milwaukee County, Northeastern Waukesha County and much of Ozaukee and Washington counties.
Weather experts named the following localities as those being monitored for primary impact:
- Milwaukee
- Wauwatosa
- Brookfield
- Menomonee Falls
- West Bend
- Mequon
- Hartford
- Whitefish Bay
- Brown Deer
- Grafton
- Cedarburg
- Port Washington
- Sussex
- Jackson
- Fox Point
- Slinger
- Saukville
- Bayside
- Kawaskum
- Thiensville.
This coincides with afternoon commutes, so drivers must be wary of dangerous conditions.
NWS officials also noted that the following roadways could be impacted: I-43 (mile markers 74 to 110), I-41 (mile markers 45 to 80) and U.S. Route 45 (mile markers 61 to 73). The best ways to stay safe in this instance are to turn on your headlights and reduce your speed.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.
