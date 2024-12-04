MADISON, Wis. — A big lottery winner could be from Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Lottery confirms that the $1,000,000 winning ticket for the December 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold at the El Rey Food Market near 13th and Burnham on Milwaukee’s south side.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket matched five of five numbers (52-60-61-66-67) but not the Mega Ball (23). Three Mega Millions tickets matched the five numbers for the drawing: two in Ohio and one in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive up to $100,000. Lottery players have up to 180 days to claim their prize.

The odds of winning a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize are 1:12,607,307.