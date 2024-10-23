Trap Game (trap-/ɡām/).

Definition: A trap game is when a stronger opponent overlooks a weaker opponent and the weaker opponent overcomes the stronger opponent to win a game.

It’s an easy and sometimes lazy discussion that pops up from time to time in the World of sports. For the Packers, that time is now.

Winners of three straight games, the Packers (5-2) head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars (2-5) Sunday afternoon before returning home in week-9 to face the first place Detroit Lions.

Trap game.

It’s a convenient discussion point, but does the idea of a trap game ever seep into the locker room?

“I think rarely, but occasionally,” says ESPN-Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde. “The Packers of 2024 need to make sure it doesn’t happen, because they’re not good enough to be looking past guys yet as you saw from their offense on Sunday.”

How many times have the Packers been victim of a trap game? Wilde recalls one such occasion on Wisconsin’s Midday News. Hear the entire conversation below.

Packers vs. Jaguars At A Glance:

All-time, regular season: 5-2

All-time, at Jacksonville: 3-1

Green Bay has won the last three regular season games played

Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 61-29-0, .678; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

Doug Pedersen: 62-58-1, .517; (5-3 postseason); 8th NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 0-0 vs. Pedersen

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 1-0 vs. Jaguars, Pedersen 1-2 vs.

Packers

Source: Green Bay Packers Dope Sheet