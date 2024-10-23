UPDATE at 3:40pm on October 23, 2024: The Wisconsin Elections Commission provides an update on the delays experienced a the polls.

In a release, the WEC says that the system delay “is not just affecting WisVote label printing–it appears to also be affecting some non-election related state systems as well”. They attribute high voter turnout to be a factor in these delays.

They are continuing to work with their IT teams to resolve the issues.

APPLETON, Wis. — The City of Appleton is still experiencing long lines and wait times at the polls.

In a release from the mayor’s office, the city says that the delays are with the State’s system used for in-person absentee voting called WisVote. This is the system maintained by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to maintain and verify voter registrations. Elections officials use this system at the polls to make sure there are no duplicate votes.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed that during Tuesday’s early voting, the large number of voters actually caused the system to lag, but that they “increased system capacity” to resolve any issues with usage.

The City of Appleton says it’s working with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to resolve the current issues.