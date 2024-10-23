Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.



New Glarus – New Glarus Brewing Co. is breaking ground on a new $55 million facility

The New Glarus Brewing Company is growing! The favored Wisconsin-made beer company announced in a press release that they will be adding a new hospitality addition to their campus. This expansion will house distilling, retail facilities and of course more brewing. It also comes at a hefty price, a whopping 55 million dollars. Back in 1993 husband and wife, now president and brewmaster, started their business in an abandoned warehouse, almost 25 years later they rank 12th in total sales volume for craft breweries across the nation. To celebrate, the beer company will hold a groundbreaking event on Oct 29th and will release more information at another time. Full story at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

La Crosse – UW paid law firm $135K to investigate Gow’s porn productions

The demise of former UW-Lacrosse Chancellor Joe Gow seems to have been a thought-out operation. Documents recently obtained by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expressions show that the Universities of Wisconsin paid the Husch Blackwell law firm $135,000 to investigate Gow’s conduct. Gow was fired from his former role for creating and starring in online pornographic content that he created with his wife. The investigation focused on interviewing witnesses and track Gow’s use of social media and activity on university electronics. The firm spent 323 hours amongst nine different firm associates. They also hired a data LLC to investigate Gow’s web history, stating he deleted important information from University equipment before turning it. That was later revealed to be false during the public hearing. You know rest of the story; the UW board of Regents came to a unanimous vote to remove Gow from the university on September 27th of this year. Full story at La Crosse Tribune.

Brothertown – This small piece of Brothertown Indian Nation history is now honored with a state historical marker

One of the smallest Brothertown Indian Nation cemetery’s, the Dick Family Cemetery, received a special celebration last week for their annual homecoming. Thanks to the Wisconsin State Historical Society and the Calumet & Cross Heritage Society, a new historical marker was unveiled. Tribal Representatives, community members and leaders as well as the historical groups were all in attendance for the dedication ceremony held last Saturday. The community of brother town was established in New York in 1785 and is comprised of descendants from seven other nations who practice Christianity. After being pushed from their lands in the east, moved to Wisconsin in 1832 and 1833 and established the state’s first Baptist congregation. The new sign honors their history, and includes the steamboat they built, names of those buried in cemetery, and their ties to other Wisconsin Tribes. Full story at Wisconsin Rapids Tribune.

Ford states he learns something new every year for the competition and attributes his success to the community of growers and the non-profit Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers club where they share tips and tricks from sharing seeds, education seminars, and more. But it’s not all fun and games, according to Ford, he has pumpkin friends for 11 months out of the year but then it becomes very very competitive. Full story at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.