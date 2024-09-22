The Brewers fell behind 8-0 after the top of the third inning and it looked like the Brewers were going to lose their fourth in a row for the first time this season. However the Brewers had other plans as they little by little closed the gap until the took a 10-9 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning when Jake Bauers hit an infield RBI single. Devin Williams came into the ninth inning and slammed the door shut to get his 13th save since coming back from his back injury. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win during Brewers Extra Innings.