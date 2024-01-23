MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers today announced that Ryan Braun has been elected to the Walk of Fame. Braun played his entire 14-year Major League career with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2007-20 and is among the franchise leaders in nearly every offensive category.

Drafted by the Brewers in the first round (fifth overall) in the 2005 MLB draft, Braun was the team’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2006 before making his Major League debut in May of 2007.

Braun would go on to earn National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2007 and, in 2011, was named the League’s MVP.

A six-time All-Star, Braun finished his career with a .296 batting average, a franchise-record 352 home runs, and 1,154 runs batted in.

RELATED: “Just pure joy and celebration” — Brewers legend Ryan Braun reflects on walk-off win over Diamondbacks in 2011

In a team-issued press release, Braun expressed his gratitude saying: “I am very humbled and honored to be recognized among the Brewers greats. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, ownership and support staff for their many contributions over the course of my career. None of this would be possible without the love and encouragement of my family, friends and fans. I am forever grateful. Milwaukee will always be a second home to me and my family.”

The Walk of Fame commemorates some of the greatest names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground outside of American Family Field. When inducted, Braun will become the 23rd individual to receive the honor since the stadium opened in 2001.

Members of the Walk of Fame are elected by Wisconsin media members and Brewers executives and must receive a minimum of 65 percent of the votes. Braun received 80 percent of the vote. Braun will be recognized during the 2024 Brewers season with details of the ceremony dates announced later.

TOP BREW CREW HEADLINES FROM 620 WTMJ – HOME OF THE BREWERS:

READ: Brewers Spring Training Schedule — Don’t miss a game with WTMJ’s 2024 broadcast calendar