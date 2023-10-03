MILWAUKEE — Just ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Wild Card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News co-hosts John Mercure and Greg Matzek spoke with six-time All-Star and franchise icon, Ryan Braun.

On October 7, 2011, the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 in the NLDS on a walk-off by Nyjer Morgan. Braun recalled the moment and that feeling with WTMJ.

“I remember the intensity of the moment. Just pure joy and excitement, and for us as players, it feels similar to how it does as fans,” Braun said. The build-up to the moment, the excitement, the enthusiasm, the intensity, the nerves, and when Niger came through with the walk-off hit, obviously, just pure joy and celebration and one of those moments that makes the grind of a regular season all worth it.”

You can listen to the complete interview here in your browser or by tuning into the Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Podcast on your platform of choice.

