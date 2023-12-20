1.
Who was the first *Brewers* draft pick in 1970?
(Full name, first initial/last name, & last name all acceptable)
3.
I had the best season in Brewers history by WAR standards ... until a kid named "Yount" came along ... who am I?
4.
Robin Yount was drafted 3rd overall in 1973, just ahead of another future Hall of Famer ...
5.
Which trio had more regular season home runs in 1982?
6.
200 hit seasons are rare, who has had the most in Brewers history?
7.
In 1987, Paul Molitor set the franchise record for a hitting streak - a record that still stands today. How long was it?
8.
Robin Yount is one of only two players all-time to have reached 3000 hits, 250 home runs, 250 stolen bases, & 100 triples. Who is the other?
9.
Pete Vuckovich won the Cy Young in 1982 with just 105 strikeouts, among starters to win the Cy Young, who is the only one with fewer?
10.
Who has the most consecutive 10+ strikeout games in Brewers history?
11.
Who has the most saves in a season in Brewers history?
12.
Corbin Burnes joined an exclusive club on August 11th, 2021, striking out 10 consecutive batters against the Cubs. Who are the other two?
30.
If Jackson Chourio makes his MLB debut on Opening Day, he will be 20 years and 16 days old. The last Brewer to debut before he was 21 was ...
31.
Can you name the five managers in the league that either played for or coached the Brewers before their current stops?
Pick five checkboxes, you'll get a point for each right answer.
Rocco Baldelli, MIN
David Bell, CIN
Bud Black, COL
Bruce Bochy, TEX
Aaron Boone, NYY
Kevin Cash, TB
Alex Cora, BOS
Craig Counsell, CHC
Joe Espada, HOU
Pedro Grifol, CWS
AJ Hinch, DET
Brandon Hyde, BAL
Mark Kotsay, OAK
Torey Lovullo, AZ
Oliver Marmol, STL
Dave Martinez, WSH
Carlos Mendoza, NYM
Bob Melvin, SFG
Matt Quatraro, KC
Dave Roberts, LAD
Mike Schildt, SD
Skip Schumaker, MIA
John Schneider, TOR
Scott Servais, SEA
Derek Shelton, PIT
Brian Snitker, ATL
Rob Thomson, PHI
Stephen Vogt, CLE
Ron Washington, LAA
32.
Brice Turang started in his MLB debut on Opening Day ... who was the last Brewers position player to do the same?
35.
Ryan Braun was the Cub Killer ... take a guess on these over/unders in his career vs CHC ...
36.
37.
38.
39.
Who hit the most homers as a Brewer opponent in their career?
40.
Adam Wainwright collected his 200th career win against the Brewers this season ... but which Brewer has the most homers off of him in their entire career?
