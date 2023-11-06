MILWAUKEE – Shortly after news of now former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell leaving to manage the Chicago Cubs, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio spoke on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News about the ballclub’s future.

“Its allowed me to reflect on what we have in Milwaukee as a city,” said Attanasio in his reaction Counsell’s decision. “What I said to the group was ‘we have lost Craig but Craig has lost us and our community.”

Attanasio said he was notified on the morning of Monday, November 6th, about Counsell’s decision to join the Cubs. In Chicago, Counsell has agreed to a five-year $40-million-dollar contract to do the same job. Counsell is replacing David Ross, who had managed the Cubs through their 2020 playoff appearance. As for the fact that the Cubs are divisional rivals, Attanasio said he is focused on winning games regardless.

Counsell should be the only coach leaving Milwaukee, according to Attanasio.

“Every coach is already under contract or, pre-dating Craig leaving, signed extensions with us,” said Attanasio. “Very few teams would let a manager have several weeks to shop an offer. On the other hand, Craig was with us for 17 years and poured his heart and soul into this place. I felt like I wanted to do the right thing and I think we did.”

Upon his departure, Counsell will hold the record among Brewers managers for the most wins in the regular and post-season. Counsell is also the only manager to bring the Brewers to the NL Central Championship in recent history.

The search for the next manager of the Brewers is underway, and Attanasio says he is focused on personality.

“We’re going to look for a manager who can continue a fantastic clubhouse culture, and can help us keep winning and get over the hump in the playoffs.”

