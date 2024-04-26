FRANKLIN, Wis – About 20 minutes south of Downtown Milwaukee, the Community Reintegration Center holds inmates who hope to earn skills for life after incarceration. Community leaders held a panel at the CRC facility discussing personal accountability and life after incarceration on Friday

In October of 2023 it was announced the CRC would offer vocational training for the first time since 2008; the return of in-person visits were announced the following December. Milwaukee County’s latest budget allowed for free phone and video-calls. CRC Superintendent Chantell Jewell says they are trying to offer new opportunities for inmates who are nearing the end of their sentence.

“Sometimes all individuals need is a chance,” Superintendent Jewell said. “We are creating opportunities that support change.”

Jason Turner has been at the CRC for six months, charged with multiple misdemeanors including Battery and Bail Jumping. He says he’s taking the opportunity to invest in himself: “(I’m) trying to take it all in and get as much positive knowledge as I can before I return back into society.”

The panel featured Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and Chief Judge of the First Judicial District Carl Ashley. They shared stories on overcoming crime, poverty and stereotypes of black men.

County Executive Crowley said it is important for citizens to adjust how they perceive former inmates.

“When you have someone who is a cancer patient, we don’t treat them as if they are a cancer patient,” Executive Crowley said. “When we talk about people with disabilities or mental health issues, we have to get rid of the stigma. We have to do the exact same thing for individuals who have been involved with the criminal justice system.”

Perry Marshall is an inmate at the CRC, charged with Recklessly Endangering Safety and Eluding an Officer. Marshall said he’s ready to be a contributing member of society again.

“(I want to) reintegrate back into the community to share my knowledge and my experience,” said Marshall.

People like Marshall can only succeed if they have the chance, according to Executive Crowley: “They want to become more productive in the community. We just have to find those opportunities and let them know that we’re here to support them.”

For Superintendent Jewell, she says its never too late to make a change.

“You can be successful no matter what choices you’ve previously made. It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.”

