MILWAUKEE – Criminal charges have been filed against the driver of a car that ran a red light while fleeing police and slammed into two cars, killing the two people in the first car he hit.

Papa Abdoulaye Diallo has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Reckless Homicide, two counts of Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer Resulting in the Death of Another, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and two counts of Bail Jumping. He faces a combined 134-and-a-half years of imprisonment and fines of up to $245,000

Diallo’s driver’s license had been revoked in February and he was out on bail for pending criminal charges in Waukesha County. He was pulseless and non-breathing at the crash scene until the deputy who had attempted to stop him, performed CPR and revived him.

Diallo, who had a handgun and drugs in his pockets, was also transported to a hospital and taken into custody.

It started when a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle at the 27th Street viaduct. The car sped away, ran a red light at N. 27th Street and W. St. Paul Avenue, hitting two other cars.

A 65-year-old woman who was critically injured in Tuesday night’s crash died in a hospital on the evening of April 25. The 69-year-old male passenger of that car died at the scene.

The driver of the second struck vehicle, a white Buick was unhurt.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating Diallo’s criminal conduct, released a statement that read in part, “Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the victims.”

Diallo currently has two open felony criminal cases in Waukesha County. Charges include Fleeing-Eluding, 2nd-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of THC, Operating After Revocation, and Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription. He is also charged with Felony Bail Jumping.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further details.