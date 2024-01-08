MILWAUKEE — Who’s ready for more baseball? It’s almost that time! The Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Schedule is here, and WTMJ has you covered with a complete calendar of each game, opponent, location and tentative start time.

As announced by the MLB & the team, the Brewers Spring Training schedule kicks off with a 2:00 p.m. CST against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, February 24, 2023. They’ll return to American Family Fields of Phoenix in Maryvale two days later, facing the Cincinnati Reds.

14 of these 18 scheduled games will be broadcast on Newsradio 620 WTMJ with four games (Feb. 27 @ Angels, March 5 @ Giants, March 10 @ Rockies and March 18 vs. Angels) being aired by ESPN Milwaukee.

The Brewers Spring Training schedule shows two off days for the team on March 4 and 20 — a Monday and Wednesday respectively. Most games through March 10 will air around 2:00 p.m. CST, but due to Daylight Savings beginning on that date, most games after will be shifted to 3:00 p.m. CST.

Three game times and broadcasts have yet to be announced: March 3 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 10 versus the Colorado Rockies and March 19 versus the Cleveland Guardians.

Tune into the action on WTMJ, or if you’re in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, or Waukesha counties, you can listen to these games by clicking on our Listen Live page here.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS COVERAGE FROM NEWSRADIO 620 WTMJ — HOME OF THE BREWERS:

WTMJ EXCLUSIVE: Ejection Under/Overs, coaching history, Counsell’s departure & more with Brewers’ Pat Murphy & Matt Arnold