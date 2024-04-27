UPDATE AT 9:00: The National Weather Service has canceled the warnings.

UPDATE AT 8:15: The National Weather Service has issued another severe thunderstorm warning for Fond du Lac County and extended the warning for Dodge County until 9:15 p.m.

UPDATE AT 7:23: The National Weather Service has issued another severe thunderstorm warning for Dodge County until 8:15 p.m.

MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dodge County and Jefferson County until 6 p.m. The NWS said to expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail

Hail damage to vehicles is expected as well as wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Watertown WI, Lake Mills WI and Waterloo WI until 6:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/bO7sEdnzVo — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 27, 2024

Locations impacted include northern Jefferson County and southern Dodge County, including the municipalities of Watertown, Lake Mills, Waterloo, Ixonia, Lebanon, Milford, Richwood, Pipersville, Hubbleton, and Lake Lac La Belle.