MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Public Schools released their budget proposal for the 2024-25 school year, totaling $1.47 billion. It is the first budget proposed by MPS after Milwaukee voters approved a property tax levy increase on April 2nd that will raise $252 million for the school district over four years.

The proposed budget would implement $140 million in new revenue from the recent referendum to address the projected $200 million budget shortfall. Specific outcomes of the new revenue would include an additional $250 in funding per student at each school, mentors would be shifted to classroom teaching positions, resources would be allocated to allow high school students to earn college credit, as well as study art and music, funds would be allowed to support accelerated learning and tutoring programs, among other goals.

MPS projects ninety-five cents of each budget dollar will support students and MPS schools.

Outside of the classroom, the budget would address infrastructure needs with funds for facilities and deferred maintenance costs.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley released the following statement on the proposed budget:

This budget positions MPS for long-term success. We are maximizing resources to enhance student achievement; providing more direct support to schools through increased per-pupil funding; reorganizing district offices to place more staff in schools; and reducing spending to close a budget gap MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley

The referendum that allowed for the new revenue was passed on April 2nd by 51.06% of voters. Part of that referendum included a property tax increase of $216 for every $100,000 of property value so MPS could raise its revenue limit by $252 million over four years. Community business leaders, such as the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, opposed the referendum, claiming it would make the cost of living in Milwaukee too high.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors Committee on Strategic Planning and Budget will be presented with the proposed budget on Tuesday, May 7th, at 5:30. Board members will have the chance to introduce amendments throughout the budget process. MPS says they expect the Milwaukee Board of School Directors to act on the proposed budget in May, with the possibility of adopting it in October. Members of the public will be able to make comments at board and committee meetings throughout May.