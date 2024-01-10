MILWAUKEE – Now that the ink has dried from the historic deal to keep the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin, the stadium board has been having conversations on what to do with American Family Field during the MLB’s offseason. Tim Sheehy is the president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and sits on the stadium board. During an interview with Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, he explains some of the board’s objectives.

Part of the stadium funding bill was an agreement by the Brewers to stay in Milwaukee until 2050. Sheehy says item number 1 for the stadium board will be to draft the lease for the Brewers, and then discuss winterization of American Family Field.

Sheehy says it would be an ‘aggressive timeframe’ to say American Family Field would be ready for winter events by next winter at the end of 2024, but it will be a worthwhile investment when it does happen.

“They have to know they will be ready before they start to book events,” said Sheehy. “I would say ’25, maybe clearly ’26. And then you can start booking events. Concerts are the big money makers. You can have a monster truck pull….. There are certainly some cool things you can do in there, but you have to have the certainty its going to be done.”

According to Sheehy, the lease will determine renovation projects and how they will be paid for. It will be up to the Brewers to decide what events to book in the off-season.

The money generated by those events will go towards the Brewers, aside from the generated sales tax which will go to the state.

