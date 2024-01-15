MILWAUKEE — Already a legend at Marquette University for his impact on the court, Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade is making a $3 million donation to his alma mater to develop literacy programs, a new scholarship fund and expansions to the men’s basketball practice facility.

As announced at halftime of No. 17 Marquette vs. Villanova this afternoon, Wade’s financial commitment will extend the Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program (which he helped establish in 2015), while also instilling the Wade Scholars scholarship program for low-income, high-achieving students.

“Marquette shaped me into the person I am today. It means a great deal to me and my family to be able to give back to take the university to the next level,” Wade stated. “My hope is to continue to transform lives through higher education.”

Two students will be selected for full room and board scholarships through their first two years at Marquette through Wade’s donation. The goal, as stated by Marquette officials, is to provide the “full Marquette experience without the educational, psychological, and social ramifications of struggling with housing or commuting.”

This was a vision that Wade set out to create when he first established the summer reading program in the name of his sister. Now, he’ll give back to students who need his support most, paying homage to the path he traveled to personal and professional success through Marquette.

“Dwyane is widely known as a Marquette legend, a successful entrepreneur and a basketball Hall of Famer,” Vice President for University Advancement, Tim McMahon said. “This thoughtful and generous gift epitomizes who he is as a philanthropic leader and who he cares about — and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Marquette’s Athletic and Human Performance Research Center will also see an expansion including a new men’s basketball practice facility, which will also free up the Al McGuire Center for women’s basketball and volleyball as well.

