MILWAUKEE – One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a fire on Milwaukee’s north side early Monday morning at a residence without functioning smoke detectors.

Fire officials responded to the residence near 9th and Burleigh around 3:40am Monday. A 62-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while an unidentified elderly man was taken to the hospital.

Officials noted that although smoke alarms were present at the home, they were non-functioning.

The deadly fire happening as crews navigate around bitterly cold temperatures gripping Southeast Wisconsin. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski posted on X this morning saying the work on days like today is “unflinchingly brutal”:

Being outside today – miserable. Working outside today – horrible. Firefighting outside today – unflinchingly brutal. Keep the lost and displaced from @MilFireDept’s overnight fires and our Firefighters & Paramedics in your thoughts today. — Aaron Lipski (@alipski1) January 15, 2024

According to Wisconsin law, every home and residential building must be protected by smoke detectors. Landlords and homeowners must install and maintain them and tenants must inform the owner of any detector problems.

Milwaukee residents in need of working smoke detectors can call the Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980. Arrangements will be made for Milwaukee firefighters to come to your condominium, single-family home, or duplex to deliver and install a smoke alarm free of charge.

