MILWAUKEE — Three men were found dead in the bitter cold across Milwaukee County over the last several days in what the Medical Examiner’s Office expects to be cases of hypothermia.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigations remain underway for all three deaths. The first was a 64-year-old man discovered under a bridge on the 500-block of S. Layton Ave. He was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. on January 12, 2024, authorities say.

The next was a 69-year-old man who was discovered in a vehicle he’d been using for shelter on the 2800 block of N 35th St. Milwaukee County medical officials declared the man dead at 1:25 p.m. CST on January 13.

The final discovery was of a 40-year-old man who was pronounced dead at 9:56 a.m. on Jan. 15 near a heating mechanism on railroad tracks on the 4400-block of W. Woolworth Ave.

Autopsies are set for today and tomorrow as Milwaukee County Medical Examiners confirm causes of death. The total number of hypothermia deaths investigated by the Office over the last four years has decreased by one each year: 12 in 2020, 11 in 2021, 10 in 2022 and nine in 2023.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up could be issued if further details are released.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Thousands in Southeast Wisconsin remain without power as temperatures plummet