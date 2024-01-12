MILWAUKEE – One of the newest unions in Wisconsin is expected to be formed by employees at Planned Parenthood. The healthcare workers plan on forming the union under the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.

Jamie Lucas is the Executive Director of WFNHP, and says external pressures are among the reasons PPWI employees want to form a union.

“They have been under political attacks for years; as has the labor union, so there has been some commonality there,” said Lucas. “What a lot of nurses and nurse practitioners want is a way to formalize their voice in the workplace.”

Lucas says PPWI workers occupy a “unique space” in the healthcare industry because of their services.

The next step in creating a formal union under the WFNHP will be for the employees to cast ballots in accordance with the National Labor Relations Board.

PPWI released the following statement regarding the effort to unionize:

Planned Parenthood of WI is committed to providing compassionate, non-judgmental care and education. We work tirelessly to protect and advance the rights of the communities we serve to have access to the full scope of sexual and reproductive health, and to have the agency to make their own decisions. This value is no different when it comes to employees and their right to organize a union in their workplace. PPWI intends to honor the results of the NLRB conducted election and work in good faith with the union should it be certified. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

