An ‘Everyday Hero’ is defined by WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Virginia Beach, 11-year-old Vada Carawan was scared when her father suffered a heart attack, but she knew how to save his life.

The 11-year-old’s father had just suffered a heart attack, and she was about to put her recent CPR training into practice, according to WAVY-TV.

Vada’s Girl Scout troop had just learned CPR eleven days earlier, and with her father unresponsive and her dog upset, she channeled her energies into saving him.

“Just put your mind to anything that you would want to do,” Vada said. “First, I was like, I don’t know if I can do CPR, but apparently I can.”

And she did!

Thank you Vada for being an Everyday Hero!

