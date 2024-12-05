MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman will serve 6 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to a shooting outside a former roller rink.

33-year-old Ashley Jones of Milwaukee changed her plea at the end of September in exchange dismissing 3 felony charges of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm towards a person, and at a building or vehicle. She was formally charged for 2 counts of felony 1st degree reckless injury, which are both felonies.

The charges stem from an incident outside the former Incredi-Roll Skate & Family Fun Center in February of 2024 in West Allis. Jones shot and injured 2 people in the parking lot, including a 13-year-old boy and 44-year-old security guard. Both survived after being treated for their injuries.

The shooting also forced the roller rink to close because of the downturn in business.