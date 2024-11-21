An ‘Everyday Hero’ is defined by WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: WATCH: Woman rescues wandering toddler from busy intersection

In Oak Lawn, Illinois, two Domino’s Pizza workers were recognized by the Oak Lawn Fire Department for their bravery in helping a father save his 8-year-old son from a burning trailer, according to Patch.com.

Nasereddin Khanfer and Sara Jones were wrapping up their shift when they noticed a mobile home on fire across the street. Khanfer and Jones ran to the fire and helped rescue an 8-year-old boy from the inside the trailer.

They helped the boy’s father pull him through a window to safety moments before the entire mobile home was engulfed in flames, the fire chief told a village board meeting this week.

The boy suffered minor burns but is otherwise ok.

Thank you Nasereddin and Sara for being Everyday Heros!

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: