MILWAUKEE – Owning and operating a small business is tough enough, why not make it easier?

Small business owners need to be considering the benefits of artificial intelligence in order to remain competitive, according to the founder of Small Business Owners Community.

“The more effective and efficient I (the small business owner) can be, the more money I can make,” Pat Miller told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “Installing A.I. will literally drive down expenses and explode revenue.”

An A.I. Workshop is among the offerings at the Small Business Owners Community Conference being held in Milwaukee this month.

“It’s two days for small business owners to lean what they don’t know,” he explained. “Hands on (experience of) what to do with A.I in order to make more money, and drive down expenses.”

