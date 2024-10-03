MILWAUKEE – The visiting team in Milwaukee for this three-game Wildcard series, now tied at a game apiece, has a payroll that dwarfs that of the Brewers, by nearly $200 million. You read that correctly. The New York Mets are spending nearly triple the money on their roster, and yet this group that Brewers GM Matt Arnold cobbled together is now a game away from advancing to the NLCS.

RELATED: Watch Garrett Mitchell hit tie-breaking homer in the 8th

Still, Arnold, talking with WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Thursday, was quick to include in his list of accolades, one of the pieces he didn’t bring to this puzzle. The fans. “You could feel it from the onset,” Arnold said of atmosphere in the stands at Wednesday nights critical win. “When Chourio hits those balls. When Mitchell hit that ball out. Just, Devin getting that last out. Just everybody contributing yesterday, and especially all the help from our fans. What a cool night,” Arnold recalled. The eighth inning comeback for the Crew, one for the ages. “Man, I’ve been here for nine years and that was one of the best environments I’ve ever been a part of as well. The place was rocking. It was awesome.”

Arnold got to share the special moment when it happened, “I was with my family. I’m a little superstitious during games so I’m moving around a good amount. Just trying to find a good spot to be.” Arnold adding it was hard to put into words how that comeback came together. “That moment was so electric.”

‘Brew October’ is sponsored by Delta Dental

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: