Ripon: Harris making campaign stop in the birthplace of the Republican Party.

Talk about a trip to the lion’s den. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will make a campaign stop today in Ripon, the birthplace of the Republican party. Her stop in Ripon comes just two days after Republican Candidate Donald Trump stopped in heavily-Democratic Dane County. This is the VP’s fifth visit to to Wisconsin since launching her campaign in July. The State Journal reports that Harris will be joined by by former GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump. As we’ve talked about many times, Ripon is the home of the Little White Schoolhouse, which is commonly recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party. Ripon could prove a tough sell for Harris. The county has a strong conservative lean, with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels securing nearly two votes for every one cast for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 general election. Full Story

Green Bay: Registration open for Tundra Tales reading program.

Back in the day, Ed Asner told us that “reading is fundamental”. Reading can also get you into the Packers Hall of Fame. Registration is now open for the Packers 15th annual Tundra-Tales at home reading program for students in 4K through 5ht grade. The Tundra Tales program aims to support children reading at grade level by third grade and develop lifelong reading habits by encouraging children to read outside of school. A release in the Peshtigo Times explains that participating students must read or be read to for 60 minutes every week, outside of school, for four weeks (a total of 240 minutes). An extra week to achieve the total goal has been included to accommodate school schedules. Students who hit the goals will be given a Packers Hall of Fame voucher good for one free student admission and one free adult admission. Any school that has 5 or more classrooms complete the program will be entered to win one of five $1,000 grants for literary resources at the school. The deadline for registration is tomorrow. To register, go to: packers.com/tundratales Full Story

Milwaukee: Oktoberfest returns to cathedral Square this weekend.

Zicke, zacke, zicke, zacke, hoi, hoi, hoi! October has arrived and despite the fact that Oktoberfest celebrations have been goin on for a month, there is still plenty of music to enjoy, German culture to celebrate and beer to drink. This weekend you can enjoy all things Oktoberfest when the 14th annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest returns to Cathedral Square this weekend. The festivities kick off Friday at 4:00 with polka music, a stein holding competition at 7:00 and an Oshkosh quartet keeping everyone dancing until 10:00. Saturday is full of music, a brat eating competition, and the crowning of Miss Oktoberfest. Sunday features more great music, a corn hole tournament, a wiener dog beauty pageant and a Packers watch party. West Allis-based Kegel’s Inn will be selling German food and beer throughout the festival. The restaurant, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, has been serving up German dishes like its famed potato salad since 1924. Festival attendees can also grab pretzels from Milwaukee Pretzel company. You can even bring your own stein to fill up with beer throughout the festival. If you visit the festival when grounds first open at 4 p.m. Friday, you can enjoy some free beer. Prost! Full Story