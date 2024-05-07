MILWAUKEE – It’s a wet Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin as storms rolled across the state.

The storms are the northern portion of a severe weather that spawned tornadoes across the Plain States.

“The cell will bring some rain, maybe thunder and lightning, but we don’t have the energy to produce any severe weather with this (morning storms),” Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

Areas of isolated to scattered storms could develop Tuesday afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe.

TUESDAY: Showers & Storms Likely, breezy

High: 67 Lake, 72 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Storms End, Partly Cloudy

Low: 51

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rain At Night

High: 72

THURSDAY: Rain Likely, Breezy and Cool

High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Night Showers

High: 61

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers

High: 61

