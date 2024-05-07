SHEBOYGAN FALLS – A student teacher at Sheboygan Falls High School is on administrative leave while being investigated for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
In a letter sent to district families and staff Monday, Superintendent Zach Pethan did not name the student teacher being investigated. “Because the investigation is
ongoing, we cannot share further details at this time. However, please know that we take this situation very seriously and are fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation,” said Pethan.
No charges have been filed at this time.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Stormy Tuesday in southeast Wisconsin
- UW System President: Tents are unlawful, ‘full stop’
- Mount Horeb students’ return to school ‘couldn’t have gone better’
- Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks pleads no contest to additional charges
- Claire Woodall out as Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director