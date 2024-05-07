SHEBOYGAN FALLS – A student teacher at Sheboygan Falls High School is on administrative leave while being investigated for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

In a letter sent to district families and staff Monday, Superintendent Zach Pethan did not name the student teacher being investigated. “Because the investigation is

ongoing, we cannot share further details at this time. However, please know that we take this situation very seriously and are fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation,” said Pethan.

No charges have been filed at this time.

