Sandy Maxx is live from the Milwaukee Night Market on Wisconsin Avenue.
Full Show:
She interviews Westown Association, BID #5 Marketing & Events Director, Megan Kujawa about how she put the whole thing together
Interview with Pete’s Pops Director of Operations, Edson Juarez
2nd Thursday Summerfest band picks
Song You Need To Hear- “Good Things Fall Apart” Illenium
Interview with Joy Engine’s Steph Salvia
Interview with Crafty Cow Founder & CEO, Devin Eichler
Interview With Sculpture Milwaukee Design & Media Manager, Michael Lagerman