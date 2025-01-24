Stories you might have missed around Wisconsin.

Madison- Bill would offer another way off the ballot other than dying.

The November election seems like ages ago, but you might remember the uproar when Robert Kennedy Jr. wanted his name removed from the ballot and the Wisconsin Supreme Court told him he’d have to die first. Under state law, the court ruled, that’s the only way for a candidate to have their name removed from the ballot after they’ve already filed for candidacy and filed enough nomination signatures to get on the ballot. That could be changing under a new Republican proposal to allow candidates to withdraw from an election if they file a sworn statement with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and pay a fee. The statement would have to be filed before June 10 preceding an August primary or before the fourth Tuesday in August ahead of the November general election. The State Journal reported that candidates for national and statewide offices would have to pay a $1,000 fee to get their names off the ballot. The law is aimed at preventing a candidate from getting on the ballot, potentially discouraging others from jumping into the race, only to later drop out and endorse their chosen replacement. Full Story

Pulaski- Pulaski man who wrote “I pepper sprayed 3 cops” gets pardoned

The debate over the pardons and commutations of the sentences of the January 6th insurrectionists will continue for the foreseeable future. Wisconsin has a number of residents affected by the controversial decision. Eleven Wisconsin residents, including one man from Pulaski are among the hundreds of Americans to receive pardons for their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The pardoned Wisconsin residents were found guilty in federal court of felonies and misdemeanors associated with storming the Capitol four years ago. Their convictions ranged from charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol, obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. Reporting in the Journal Sentinel stated that Riley Kasper of Pulaski is among the Wisconsin residents who received a pardon. Kasper pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Afterward, Kasper wrote on Facebook, “I pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home,” according to the FBI. About 1,270 people have been convicted from charges associated with the riot. More than 1,000 pleaded guilty and 260 were convicted at trials. The guilty pleas included 327 people admitting felonies and 682 people admitting misdemeanors. Full Story

Pewaukee- Pewaukee native reportedly set to become next general manager of Las Vegas Raiders It’s a big weekend for the NFL. While fans will be focused on the Conference Championship games, folks in Pewaukee will be celebrating the fact that one of their own is rising in the NFL ranks. John Spytek, a Pewaukee native is on the cusp of a deal to become general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders according to ESPN” Adam Schefter and reported in the Journal Sentinel, elevating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM to the big chair after 21 years of NFL front-office experience. Spytek spent the last nine seasons in Tampa Bay. Before that he worked as a scout for the Denver Broncos, along with three seasons as Cleveland Browns director of college scouting. He also spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and began his career with the Detroit Lions as an intern. Pewaukee is no stranger to the NFL, having produced the Watt brothers and former first round pick Chris McIntosh. Full Story