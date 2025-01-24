MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard website remains “offline” in compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Executive Order, signed after President Trump’s inauguration on January 20, orders the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to “review and revise, as appropriate, all existing Federal employment practices, union contracts, and training policies or programs to comply with this order” and called for the coordination to “terminate all discriminatory programs” specifically regarding diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) mandates, policies, and programs.

After a review, each agency, department, or commission head is to “terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and ‘environmental justice’ offices and positions (including but not limited to ‘Chief Diversity Officer’ positions); all ‘equity action plans,’ ‘equity’ actions, initiatives, or programs, ‘equity-related’ grants or contracts; and all DEI or DEIA performance requirements for employees, contractors, or grantees.”

As of Friday, January 25, the Wisconsin National Guard website has a posted message that the site is “under maintenance to ensure our compliance with the requirements of the order”.

Wisconsin National Guard Website “Temporarily Offline” message on January 24, 2025

The order says compliance must occur within 60 days.