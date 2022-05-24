Greendale firefighter and paramedic, Brian Peterson was having dinner with his wife in Waukesha on Sunday, November 21, 2021 when he saw a vehicle driving erratically through the Waukesha parade route during their annual Christmas parade.

Immediately springing into action, Brian used his training to come to the aid of several victims, including Betty Streng, a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Brian brought Betty back to consciousness, and stayed with her on the scene until an ambulance arrived.

Streng doesn’t remember much about what happened to her during the parade, but will always remember Brian. “Others may call him a hero, but I call him one of my angels”.

For his lifesaving efforts on that day, and for demonstrating why first responders deserve our respect and appreciation, Brian Peterson is one of our WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honorees for 2022.

To listen to Brian’s story, which was featured on the Steve Scaffidi Show on Newsradio620 WTMJ, tune in above!

