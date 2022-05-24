MILWAUKEE- A 16 year old girl died Monday after she drown in Lake Michigan, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells WTMJ it responded to a distress call of someone in the water near the marina around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Joel Rechlitz says they were able to get to the marina within eight minutes of the original call and were able to pull the 16-year-old girl from the water.

He says life saving measures were taken and she was eventually transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Lake Michigan Water temperature is currently around 55 degrees. That’s cold enough to induce hypothermia within minutes of going into the water.