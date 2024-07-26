Each week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News recognizes an ‘Everyday Hero.’ The show defines an Everyday Hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Middletown, Connecticut: 23-year-old Drew Reyes was driving to the store when he saw black smoke billowing from a duplex. When he ran to the house, he realized a family was stuck on the second floor.

“I was like, ‘Drop the kid, I’m gonna catch him, I’m gonna catch him,’ and she didn’t trust me at first, but eventually she dropped her kid, and I caught him, and I told him to ‘Go back there, go back there, go back there,’ and then the other kid fell, and I caught him,” Reyes told News 8 WTNH.

Reyes would then help catch the woman and her husband.

“Whether he knew it or not he made a huge difference,” the fire chief told News 8.

