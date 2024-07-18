MILWAUKEE – The RNC brings everyone to Fiserv Forum. Even ‘disgraced’ conservatives like Charlie Sykes.

“I have no friends on either side of the aisle,” Sykes joked. “It feels comfortable and it feels familiar.”

Sykes went from conservative hero to pariah when he refused to support Donald Trump in 2016. He retired from WTMJ Radio in December of that year.

The assassination attempt of Trump “reset the 2024 campaign,” he said while visiting Fiserv Forum on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is now a convention of celebration,” Sykes explained. “Trump can pose as a hero and a martyr. He is benefitting from that.”

Sykes was skeptical whether Trump’s pick of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate would impact voters.

“The selection of Sarah Palin (in 2008) was a game-changer, but it didn’t change the game like people thought it would.”

Watch the video to hear Sykes’ feelings on Joe Biden’s campaign and what he thought was the best part about working for WTMJ Radio.

Sykes is the author of the To the Country, and a contributor to MSNBC and The Atlantic.

