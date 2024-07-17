MILWAUKEE — It’s Day 3 of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Downtown Milwaukee, and 620 WTMJ remains on scene with live interviews, exclusive content, a Wisconsin focus and everything you’ll need to know from the RNC 2024.

Is the RNC 2024 a bust for small businesses in Downtown Milwaukee?

The promise of an economic boom for the Milwaukee area was largely promised in the process leading up to the 2024 Republican National Convention, but thus far, that hasn’t quite been the case for many Milwaukee-area businesses.

Wisconsin’s Morning News’ Vince Vitrano spoke with employees and small business owners across the Downtown area, finding the common circumstance that RNC attendees are not replacing the normal flow of business provided by those working in the area.

Between street closures, security checks, traffic and a lack of familiarity among RNC visitors, the small business boom anticipated for Downtown Milwaukee businesses simply hasn’t been what they expected.

However, not all local businesses are seeing the downside of the RNC 2024. Drink Wisconsibly Pub Operations Director Nick O’Leary told The Upswing that business has been reliable — especially when delegates leave Fiserv Forum at the end of the night:

“Yeah, they all leave and come in. It’s almost like a Bucks game where you have the event and then business afterwards,” O’Leary said. “We’re at capacity. Standing room only, shoulder to shoulder. People are really happy…having a good time.”